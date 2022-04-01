Nigerian American singer, songwriter, and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been featured on the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 29-year-old will feature on the soundtrack despite the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

Davido is on the track with American R&B singer and social media personality Trinidad Cardona.

Another artiste featured on the track is American J-R&B singer Aisha. The name of the track is titled Hayya Hayya (better together) which is set to debut on Friday, April 1, 2022.

The track is produced by RedOne, and at the draw ceremony the song will be performed live for the first time live-streamed globally today.

It is a huge achievement for Davido among his afro beats peers as he continues to represent the country on the global stage.

Davido took to social media to state his excitement being part of the soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He said, “I’m honored to be featured on the Official @FIFAWorldCup 2022 Soundtrack ! See y’all later 2NITE ! This one is for Africa ! TULE!!!! 🤞🏾❤️ WE RISE !”

