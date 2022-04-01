Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) has donated an Event Park to the chiefs and people of Kwawu Obomeng.

The donation forms part of the station’s Corporate Social Responsibility as well as appreciation to the people of Kwawu for their support and partnership over the years.

The park is named the Adom Event Park and shall serve the people of Kwawu Obomeng with their events such as funerals and other occasions that demand large public gatherings.

The 180 x 120 ft park, neatly covered with well-arranged pavement tiles, was officially handed over to the chiefs of Kwawu Obomeng at a specially-organised ceremony on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Speaking at the ceremony, Charles Narh, Events Coordinator of the MGL, who made the donation on behalf of Adom FM said the park will go a long way to reduce traffic congestion during the celebration of the popular Kwawu Easter festival.

Nana Effah Opinamang III, Chief of Kwawu Obomeng, thanked the Adom FM and for that matter, the MGL, for the construction of Adom Park and asked God’s blessings for the brand.

He also took the opportunity to appeal for the establishment of an MGL media college to train the youth of Kwawu in the area of media studies.

Nana Effah Opinamang III also presented a certificate of appreciation to the MGL Group and for that matter, Adom 106.3 FM for their contribution to the development of Obomeng.

Adom FM and Kwawu Easter partnership

Adom 106.3 FM has become synonymous with the celebration of the Kwawu Easter festival.

The station has led in publicising the festival that has become an annual carnival for, not only the people of Kwawu but others from many parts of the world.

This year, the Kwawu Easter Festival is bouncing back from two years of Covid-19-induced break and once again, the station is joining other stakeholders to deliver the festival experience like never before.

The station has lined up a number of activities, including an Out Broadcast at Linda Dor, Bonsu Junction on Easter Friday before climbing the mountain to stage a football gala among over 10 communities of Kwawu on Saturday.

On the evening of Easter Saturday, Adom FM and Adom TV shall stage a musical bash at the newly handed over Adom Park during which a line-up of artistes, headlined by Lynx Entertainment’s Kwame Eugene shall perform.

The bash will start at 7 pm and end when Mama calls.

Prospective patrons of the Kwawu Easter festival should make the Akan brands of the MGL Group – Adom FM, Adom TV, Adomonline, Asempa FM as well as all of its social media handles – their reference point for authentic news on the festival.

