Prices of bread are expected to increase on the market as bakers complain of hikes in cost of ingredients.

They say the prices of flour and sugar have increased astronomically, hence the intended increment.

Some members of the Bakers Association say the increment is necessary to keep them in business.

The bakers say the price of loaf of bread will go up from 6 to 8 cedis come 2nd April.

According to them, ingredients such as margarine, egg and salt have seen prices shoot up on the market as they fear any delay in increasing their products will collapse their businesses.

Meanwhile, some bread retailers complain of low sales when prices are increased.

They say recent fuel hike is already kicking them out of business and are, therefore, calling for government’s intervention.

