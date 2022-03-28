The Ministry of Education has sent an important message to parents across the country following the release of 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement Systems (CSSPS) for students into Senior High Schools (SHS).

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, has urged parents to remain calm as there are so many un-utilised vacancies, meaning every student will definitely get a placement in schools.

“I want parents to stay calm and no cause for alarm, those who will go for self-placement should not be scared at all because we have so many school vacancies, we have about 213, 88 vacancies and I can assure you that every student will not be left alone but will definitely get a placement,” he said.

Mr Kwarteng was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Monday.

To him, the only challenge which always characterise the placement always has to do with the choice of schools by the students, a situation he said must not be encouraged.

The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) after releasing the 2021 school postings of students who sat for the 2021 BECE for School said “the 2021 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal went live on Saturday, March 26, 2022.”

Mr Kwarteng said out of the 571,892 candidates who sat for the BECE, 555,353 qualified for school placement.

The PRO also disclosed a total of 367,811 students who took part in the national examination administered by the West African Examinations Council last year have automatically been placed into various second cycle schools.

“This means a total of 187,542 qualified candidates will have to do self-placement to select from available schools since they could not be matched with any of their choices,” Mr Kwarteng explained.

To check the 2021 BECE school placement, prospective candidates are required to obtain a school placement checker E-voucher from an approved vendor before they can proceed to check their school posting on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

They will also be required to visit the official computer placement portal cssps.gov.gh and follow the instructions.