Akyem Oda Member of Parliament (MP), Alexander Akwasi Acquah, was fortunate to escape from being held hostage by some polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The irate group stormed his house on Monday morning to demand results on the just ended polling station executives’ election which according to information was not valid.

The supporters, who were livid during an interview with Adom News‘ Kwasi Azor, threatened to put him under house arrest.

As part of their visit, they were seeking an explanation on why the electoral area coordinators’ election has not been organized almost a month after the stipulated period.

The disgruntled executives threatened to hold the MP hostage until he addresses their grievances.

However, the MP, who reportedly had a tip-off, fled the town at dawn to Accra before the arrival of the angry supporters.