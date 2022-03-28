Ukrainian internet provider Ukrtelecom is down following what is being described as the most severe cyberattack since the start of Russian’s invasion into Ukraine.

The government is investigating the attack, Victor Zhora, deputy head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection confirmed to Forbes.

It was not yet known whether Ukrtelecom has been hit by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack or a deeper, more sophisticated intrusion, Mr Zhora said.

The attack has been acknowledged by the telecommunications company in a Facebook post, and in responses to customer comments on Facebook.

A post from the company to Facebook on Monday noted there were “Temporary difficulties with installing new internet sessions in Ukrtelekomu”.

“We are working to restore stable work as soon as possible,” it continued.

One response to a customer complaining of services being down, said: “Good day!”

“Due to the powerful kíberataku of the enemy, we have problems with providing services.

“The contact center and Facebook are experiencing an abnormal load, so subscriber appeals are delayed. We ask you to be understanding the situation at hand.”

“Kíberataku” translates to cyber attack.

According to NetBlocks, which tracks internet downtimes across the world, Ukrtelecom had been dealing with a disrupted service since this morning.

The provision of services had collapsed to “13% of pre-war levels”, NetBlocks said.