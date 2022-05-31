SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv will be counting down the days to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament set to run from 21 November to 18 December and provide the most thrilling distillation of ‘The Beautiful Game’.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than six months away, but three berths at the tournament remain up for grabs through imminent playoff matches.

One of these spots could be taken by Australia’s ‘Socceroos’, who will look to defeat the United Arab Emirates on June 7 in Al Rayyan, Qatar (in the Asian Football Confederation Fourth Round Playoff) before an Intercontinental Playoff against South American side Peru on June 13 at the same venue. The winner of the latter match will then take up a spot in Group D at the finals, alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Despite missing out on automatic qualification for the World Cup, Australian striker Nick D’Agostino, who plays for A-League side Melbourne Victory, insisted there is enough belief within the squad to qualify for a fifth consecutive tournament.

“Australian football has definitely had a lot of great moments over the years, but some people want to talk and say there are difficult moments and difficult periods,” D’Agostino explained. “I think at the moment, we’ve got a lot of good players who are playing around the world in good leagues and good competitions.

“A lot of people talk about the A-League and say that it’s not as high as other leagues but actually being a player in the A-League, I don’t think people understand how competitive it is and how high the standard it actually is.

“We’ve got to take it one step at a time, get together and gel and obviously, put in performances that the country will be proud of. Arnie [coach Graham Arnold] instils that belief in everyone.

“I’m full of confidence that we are going to get there and I think everyone else who has been a part of the squad or has been part of the journey is as well. I honestly can’t wait and fingers crossed, if I keep playing well, that I can actually make the squad because that would be another great experience for me.”

The Socceroos first appeared at the World Cup in 1974 and have qualified for the last four editions of the tournament, from 2006 to 2018. Their best performance is reaching the round of 16 in Germany 2006, when they finished second in Group F behind Brazil (ahead of Croatia and Japan) before being narrowly ousted 1-0 by eventual champions Italy.

