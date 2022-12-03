African Legends Night unveils Music Legends Hall of Fame

African Legends Night has unveiled its first-ever Music Legends Hall of Fame list to celebrate African music legends as part of celebrations to mark 10 years of African Legends Night.

The Legends Hall of Fame is an annual induction list of all legendary musicians who have performed at African Legends Night.

Over the 10-year period, African Legends Night has witnessed 20 headliners from a number of African countries such as Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, DR. Congo, Namibia, and South Africa among others.

The Hall of Fame is also to recognise music legends who have consistently excelled in their endeavour of work over a long period.

Commenting on the initiative, Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance said “we recognise the immense contribution of musicians in projecting the face of the African continent positively.

“Our inductees are musicians who have had an impact on our society, hence the Hall of Fame is to celebrate their achievements and major milestones in the course of their music careers.”

The musicians who made the first-ever Legends Hall of Fame list are:

Hugh Masekela

Daddy Lumba

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Kojo Antwi

Femi Kuti

Amakye Dede

Kanda Bongoman

Awilo Longomba

George Darko

Ofie Kodjoe

Freddie Meiway

Ben Brako

Gyedu Blay Ambulley

Samini

Nana Tuffuor

Akosua Agyapong

Amandzeba Nat Brew

2Face Idibia

Rex Omar

Ofori Amponsah

The African Legends Night is a premium pan-African concert which recognises and celebrates living African music legends.