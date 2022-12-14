Fifa has announced the lineup for their 2022 fan festival as part of the World Cup festivities.

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Stonebwoy is billed to ferform at the event.

The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker is set to make an appearance at Doha, where the event is held, on December 16.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Satekla, is the fourth African artiste to grace the Fan Festival stage this year.

Nigeria’s Kizz Daniels and Patoranking have both performed at earlier held festivals in November.

Meanwhile, Jamaican superstar Sean Paul is expected to grace the fan festival on December 17.