Rev Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana has led an eight member delegation of the Executive Presbytery of the church to pay courtesy call on Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, the Okyenhene.

The visit was to introduce the new leadership of the church to him, and to discuss matters of national importance.

Rev Wengam thanked the Okyenhene for his support for the church. The wife of the Okyenhene is a member Assemblies of God.



Rev Wengam commended the Okyenhene for his initiative on the preservation of the environment, his fight against galamsey and the establishment of an education fund to support needy students.



He urged Ghanaians not to be despondent in the face of the current global economic recession.

Rather they should renew their faith in God’s word and improve their work ethics. Rev. Wengam further urged chiefs to use their position to serve humanity and improve the welfare of the people.

He counselled Ghanaians to spend wisely in these difficult times.



The delegation presented gifts to Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin on the occasion of his birthday.



The Okyenhene, on his part, called on leaders to put the interest of national development first.

He commended Assemblies of God Ghana for investing in education, street children rehabilitation and the massive evangelisation of Ghana.



He advised the new leadership to work as a team. The Okyenhene pledged his support towards the evangelisation of the country.