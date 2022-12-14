Motorists and commuters in Asante Mampong and adjoining communities are at risk using a ditch-plagued road linking a part of the Ashanti region to the northern part of the country.
Locals allege at least two people have died as a result of the lethal pool.
Drivers must now carefully cross the ditch or take a somewhat longer route through Asante Mampong.
