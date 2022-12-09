A beautiful Ghanaian woman who walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend has become the talk of the town.

The stunning bride looked magnificent in her corseted kente gown and Indian saree as she ties the knot with her Indian fiancé.

The rich culture and heritage of both countries were observed as seen in the videos circulating on social media.

Contrary to Ghanaian customs and traditions, the happy groom was spotted with the bride before the main wedding ceremony.

The bride and her glam team were getting ready for the first session of the event.

The Indian groom wore a kente ensemble for the traditional marriage. He wore a two-piece outfit beneath before completing his looks with the kente wrap.

The groomsmen wore blue kaftans with kente designs on their outfits as they walk majestically to support the groom.

The stunning Ghanaian bride with an infectious smile looked ethereal in corseted kente gown as she showed off her Kete dance moves. She dazzled in her braids hairstyle, heavy makeup, and exquisite jewelry.

The Ghanaian bride left us stunned as she changes into a breathtaking saree styled with gorgeous accessories for the second phase of the wedding. She looked absolutely beautiful in her Indian-styled look.

The handsome groom wore a white tailored kaftan styled with a black embroidery scarf around his neck.

Check out some of the videos and photos as credited to LIVE WEDDINGS WITH KWAKU: