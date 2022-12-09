A yet-to-be-identified woman has reportedly been shot in a daylight robbery at Caprice on the Circle-Nsawam Highway.

The incident, according to witnesses, occurred at about 12:30 pm on Friday.

Some unknown gunmen are said to have attacked the victim while she was driving on the stretch in a Prado with registration number GN 8188-22.

The armed men numbering four, according to witnesses, arrived at the scene with two motorbikes.

The witnesses told Adom News‘ Kwadwo Mensah Aborampah they suspect the robbers trailed the victim as the pillion riders fired gunshots indiscriminately into the car when they got close.

“They got down to unlock the car from inside and demanded that the woman hands over her bag but she struggled with them over it and one shot her in the hand,” a witness narrated.

They bolted with the unspecified amount of money which was in the bag, leaving traders and bystanders in shock.

The Police have arrived at the scene to assess the situation with the victim rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Video and audio attached above: