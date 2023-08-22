A man, believed to be in his late twenties, has been struck by an intercity bus at Caprice, a neighborhood within the Accra Metropolitan District.

The tragic incident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, has left the victim with severe head injury.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident took place as the man was attempting to cross the road.

Personnel from both the ambulance service and the police arrived promptly after they were alerted to the scene, to administer immediate first aid treatment to the injured man.

The injured man was then transported to a medical facility for further evaluation and care.

