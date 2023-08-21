An accident involving a Hyundai Urvan with Registration Number GW 992-09 has left two students of the Gomoa Mozano Senior High School (SHS) in critical condition and five others injured.

The incident occurred during a festival float, where seven students from Gomoa Mozano Senior High School joined Nananom and residents of Gomoa Ahyiem to celebrate the annual Akwambo Festival.

According to sources, the festive atmosphere quickly turned somber as the Hyundai Urvan ran over the students, resulting in severe injuries. Two students are currently in critical condition, while five others sustained various injuries.

Michael Arthur, the Assemblyman for Gomoa Ahyiem, confirmed the unfortunate incident to Adom News. He revealed that all seven students who were affected by the accident are currently receiving medical treatment at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital.

In response to the incident, the driver of the Hyundai Urvan has been arrested by the Agona Abodom District Police Command to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The authorities are working to determine the cause of the accident and ascertain any negligence or factors that might have contributed to the tragic incident.

