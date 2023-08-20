Two people have been injured in an accident involving Nkoranza North independent parliamentary candidate, Charles Owusu’s convoy.

The accident occurred in the afternoon of Saturday, August 19, 2023, around Anyinam in the Eastern region.

Information gathered by Adomonline.com suggests Mr Owusu was on his way to meet Muslim leadership at Nkoranza North in the Bono East region.

The accident occurred in a head-on collision involving a truck which veered off its lane.

The injured have been identified as Mr Owusu’s cameraman and the driver.

Victims are currently undergoing treatment at a health facility in the Eastern Region.

