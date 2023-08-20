The history of the Apostles’ Continuation Church International reflects a steadfast devotion to the unchanging message of Jesus Christ, as proclaimed in Hebrews 13:8, which reads, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

The roots of the Apostles’ Continuation Church International, an integral part of the Body of Christ, can be traced back to the visionary ministry of the late Apostle General Emmanuel Kwadwo Owusu, who served as its founder and spiritual leader.

Born in 1919, he initially fellowshipped within The Church of Pentecost under the leadership of Rev. Mackeon.

Assisted by a dedicated group of eight individuals, the ACCI found its genesis under the guidance of Apostle General Emmanuel Kwadwo Owusu.

This group included notable figures such as Apostle Clement Brakatu, who presently serves as the chairman, along with Apostle Paul Manu, Mrs Mercy Anokyewa Manu, Salome Boateng, Afia Badu, Yaa Pomaah (USA), as well as Mesdames Afua Boakyewaa and the Late Rose Bemma.

In 1980, the church took its initial steps at Duayaw Nkwanta, Ghana, as a direct result of a revelation received by the Late Apostle E. K. Owusu.

This divine insight emerged after a period of 11 days of dedicated fasting and prayer. In response to this revelation, Apostle E. K. Owusu departed from the Pentecost church, establishing a prayer group to actively embody the divine message.

With support pouring in from the previously mentioned eight members, the prayer group was nurtured through resources, tithes, and offerings.

The Chairman, Apostle Clement Brakatu, also experienced a revelation that foretold: “A fountain will spring out of the ground for people to come there to collect water from.

“Today, this prophecy has been fully realized. Devotees from far and wide converge at the Duayaw Nkwanta headquarters for spiritual nurturing and healing.”

Chairman, Apostle Clement Brakatu

Central to the identity of the Apostles’ Continuation Church International is an unwavering commitment to the study, teaching, preaching, and application of the Word of God as illuminated in the Bible.

The core objective remains to diligently practice and propagate the teachings that the Lord Jesus Christ bestowed in the Holy Scriptures.

The church stands as a grassroots movement with apostolic and prophetic foundations, profoundly dedicated to church planting.

This commitment extends to the mission of spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ to as many individuals as possible before His imminent return, thus fulfilling the Great Commission.

Through divine grace and the determined efforts of its leaders and members, the church has flourished.

Over 400 assemblies have been established across Ghana, with prominent examples including the ACCI Peniel Assembly, and the Atico branch, led by Senior Pastor Isaac Osei Frimpong.

Moreover, the influence of the church extends to more than 40 branches spanning Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

‘Long live the legacy of the Apostles’ Continuation Church International, and may the spirit of ACCI Peniel Assembly endure for generations to come.’