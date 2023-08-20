Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo, says the senior national team, the Black Stars can still improve under Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars have struggled in recent games played under Hughton following his appointment on a 21-month deal.

The former Premier League manager has played three games all in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and has recorded a win and two draws.

However, Mr Addo says the team can still improve despite the recent worrying performance.

According to him, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team, has admitted the team can still improve.

“I know the Black Stars can do better and that’s why we have not been satisfied with the team’s performance recently,” Mr Addo who also doubles as Black Stars management committee chairman told Nhyira FM.

“Even Chris Hughton has said that we need to improve,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be reassembled for their final games of the qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR) on September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana sit top of Group E with nine points and will need a draw to qualify for the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.