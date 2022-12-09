Six persons are feared dead in an accident near the Macdan Sports Stadium area on the Sege-Aflao road in the Greater Accra Region.

The accident occurred on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Some 10 other persons are in critical condition at the Ada Regional Hospital at Matsekope.

It involved a Ford Escape and a tipper truck.

Police from Sege and fire officers in the area were at the scene of the accident.