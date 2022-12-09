Dancehall King Shatta Wale set the streets of Accra on fire when he, together with his team, embarked on an activation exercise for his new online-hailing ride, Shaxi.

To mark its first year of operation, Shatta Wale and his Shatta Movement fans marched through the principal streets of Accra from the Accra Mall to Nima/Newton to Circle and Osu.

The team distributed flyers of their discounted packages while entertaining participants with wild dance moves.

Shatta Wale stole the spotlight and attracted cheers when he unleashed some dance moves while at the back of his truck.

After attracting eyes, he began twerking which gingered his fans to also take over in a way that has set tongues wagging on social media.

One of his female fans exhibited the flexibility of her waist by splitting and bouncing her curvaceous backside vigorously.