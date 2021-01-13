Actor cum politician, John Dumelo, has won the hearts of many social media users after a photo of him giving out a new laptop to a Ghana Medical Student surfaced online.

The actor’s gesture comes as a surprise to many because many presumed he was doing the kind gesture to win votes ahead of the recently-held December 7 parliamentary elections.

Donated a laptop to John Yao Avu of the Ghana Medical School in Korle-Bu today. This is to aid him in his studies.

Thanks @macjordangh for sharing Yao’s story. Together let’s make Ghana a better place. #istilldey4u, John Dumelo wrote.

MORE:

Check out the post below: