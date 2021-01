Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has excited his fans with a video of him rapping like American music star, Jay Z.

He was in a moving car but was not the one driving when he started rapping the Kumerican ‘Ekorso’ song which was being played in the car.

Mr Dumelo appeared to be enjoying himself so much as he kept making gestures to show that he was having a good time.

The video has excited his fans so much and they have reacted to it.