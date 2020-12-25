Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended elections in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency John Setor Dumelo has asked the Ghana Police Service to as well ban protest in general in Accra.

His comments come after the Ghana Police Service in a statement indicating that it has secured a restraining order preventing the NDC from protesting in Accra from December 20 to January 10.

But to Dumelo, the best decision will be to ban all Ghanaians from protesting because the cannot stop the NDC from protesting.

To him, the NDC can protest with differing group names which will drum home the same message of doing the right thing by the Electoral Commission.

John Dumelo said in a tweet that: “Ndc banned by the police from further protests? We can decide to protest as “Friends of Bawaleshie” to avoid this ban anaa? They might as well ban every Ghanaian from protesting”.