Through some recent engagements of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the ever-smiling devout Muslim has added a new twist to the long-standing religious tolerance and coexistence in Ghana.

Some critics of the Vice President, however, accused him of playing politics with religion and trying to gain acceptance in the church.

In a reaction to the criticism, a Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Preko, has revealed how the Vice President by virtue of his history has always distinguished himself as a peaceful, tolerant and accommodating person who believed in harmonious co-existence of people even long before venturing into the limelight of politics.

Mr Preko revealed that Dr Bawumia in 1999 when he had little or no attention on him, served as a groomsman at the wedding of his longtime friend Professor Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah and had actually visited the Ridge Church several times to worship with the professor before.

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and Prof. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah in 1999



Read full statement: