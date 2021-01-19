The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has recognised key personalities in his office who have helped him deliver his mandate as the Vice President during the last four years.

In a Facebook post on Monday, January 18, 2021, Dr Bawumia showed gratitude to his staff:

“As I start another term of office as Vice President, I would like to thank all my Heads of Departments and staff, who have done some really excellent work over the past four years to help substantially deliver on the President’s vision for Ghana. I am truly grateful for your service, not just to me, but to mother Ghana.”

Comments on social media, following the post, indicate a true leader who recognises the hard work and sacrifices of his subordinates.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with his staffers

The list of staffers in the Vice President’s office, in no particular order is as follows:

1. Mr Augustine Blay – Secretary to the Vice President

2. Ms Elizabeth Utuka – Executive Assistant to the Vice President

3. Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour – Secretary/Member of Economic Management Team

4. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu – Head, Delivery Unit

5. Dr Gideon Boako, Technical Economic Adviser and Spokesperson

6. Mr Edward Owirodu Appiah – Director, Liaison

7. Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim – Director, Operations

8. Nana Enoch Mensah – Director, Protocol

9. Mr Frank Agyei-Twum – Director, Communications

10. Mr Isaac Botchway – Head, Security

11. Major Samuel Owusu-Kwakye – Head, Transport

12. Mr Evron Rothschild Hughes – Technical Economic Adviser

13. Dr Kabiru Mahama – Technical Economic Adviser

14. Dr Mutaka Alolo – Technical Economic Adviser

15. Mr Maxwell Krobea Asante – Deputy Director, Communications

16. Mr Akbar Rohullah Khomeini – Technical Adviser (Political)

17. Mr Emmanuel Mensah – Chief Driver

18. Mr Keck Osei – Director, Administration

19. Ms Lovia Bamfo – Deputy Director, Administration

20. ASP Issahaku Yakubu

22. Salam Mustapha – Director of Programmes

23. Dr. Samuel Frimpong – Technical Economic Adviser

24. Obour Kutando – Director of Special Projects

