Popular Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku, and actress Rosemond Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo, have been captured in a new video passionately kissing.

According to Bukom Banku, Akuapem Poloo was his former girlfriend, perhaps at the time that she had not come into the limelight.

Therefore, they are back together and are ready to make things work between them again.

READ ALSO:

Akuapem Poloo also called Bukom Banku her husband and added that they would be getting married this year 2021.

The two sealed their love words with a deep kiss, causing those around them to shout and clap in admiration.