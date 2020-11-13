Ghanaian international boxer, Braimah Kamoko, famed as Bukom Banku, has been spotted in a video weeping bitterly over the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

In the video, the titled boxer was seen weeping bitterly and wiping his tears with what looked like a bandana.

Bukom Banku was heard asking why the former president would depart the world so soon and wondered who was going to run the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the former leader’s stead.

There have been similar reactions to the sudden passing of the founder of the NDC with many celebs like Kuami Eugene, Afia Schwar, Prince David Osei, Joselyn Dumas among many others also mourning.

Former president Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at around 10:am at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.