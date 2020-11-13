The National Democratic Congress’ Campaign Manager, Alex Segbefia says late Jerry John Rawlings was an extreme patriot who always put the welfare of Ghanaians first.

“He was Ghana in the morning, Ghana in the afternoon, Ghana in the evening, and when he went to bed, he was still Ghana,” he said.

Speaking with JoyNews’ Evans Mensah on PM Express, Mr Segbefia added that as a friend, all conversations with the late former President centred on the needy and what was happening in the lives of the poor.

According to him, Jerry John Rawlings’ ability to last for 19 years with different governments and also remain in the country after his tenure is evidence of his dynamic nature and ability to work well with others.

“Even after he handed over to Kufuor he stayed in Ghana, giving everyone the notion that you can be a Head of State and still stay in your country, unlike some other African countries. That took a lot of doing,” the former Health Minister added.

73-year-old, Jerry John Rawlings is said to have died after he contracted Covid-19 and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was last seen in public on October 19, during the final funeral rites leading to the burial of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

He died at 10 am on Thursday morning and is expected to be given a state burial as directed by President Akufo-Addo.