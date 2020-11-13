Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo, has revealed how scared he was to meet former President Jerry John Rawlings.

His comment follows the death of the former President of Ghana at the Kole Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday.

According to the UG professor, he feared for his life when he met the retired military ruler for the first time since he [Gyampo] severely criticised him during Prof John Evans Atta Mills’ era as President of Ghana.

He recounted meeting Mr Rawlings in a face to face interview at his residence following his research dubbed ‘Democratic Devolution’.

He wrote on his Facebook page: