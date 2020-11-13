Founder and General Overseer of Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has said the late former President Jerry John Rawlings served the nation well.

In a short message on his official Facebook wall, the man of God said the late Rawlings served his generation well.

Mr Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr Rawlings had been on admission at Korle Bu for about a week for an undisclosed ailment.

Tributes from politicians, men of God, and celebrities have poured in for the late former Head of State.

Bishop Agyinasare, in his short message, said:” Fare thee well our former President Flt. Lt Jerry John Rawlings. You served your generation.”