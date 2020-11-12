Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has reacted to the sudden death of former President Jerry Rawlings.

The ex-president, in a Twitter post on Thursday, November 12, 2020, expressed sadness about the demise of Mr Rawlings.



The post read: “Rest in Peace, Jerry John Rawlings.”

Read tweet below:

REST IN PEACE JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS — John Agyekum Kufuor (@JohnAKufuor) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, a week of national mourning has been announced in Ghana for the country’s longest-serving leader, who oversaw the transition to multiparty elections in what is now one of Africa’s most stable democracies.