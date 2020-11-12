Former President John Agyekum Kufour has taken to social media to pen a tribute to mourn Jerry John Rawlings.

News of the former President’s demise broke out on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is reported to have passed at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for a short ailment.

It is unclear what caused his death. He was said to be at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Kufuor wrote ” Rest in Peace Jerry John Rawlings.”

This follows numerous tributes that have poured in from government officials and Ghanaians at large.

Read Kufuor’s post below: