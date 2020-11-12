A former National Security Adviser, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, has disclosed former President Rawlings told him about his ailment a few days before his demise.

According to the former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, he was yet to come to terms with the death of Mr Rawlings.

“I have been in touch with Rawlings throughout the week and I even told him about the demise of my mother and he consoled me. He later told me about his short ailment,” he revealed.

The ex-soldier in an interview on Accra-based TV3 said the death was unbelievable.

“I asked the caller if he was asking me or telling me and he said it with certainty that Jerry was no more with us. I can’t wrap my head around this. I’m still in disbelief. I am still shocked,” he said.

Though he did not disclose what ailment Mr Rawlings told him about, he disclosed all attempts to reach the latter a few days ago proved futile.

“Like we always do, I called to check on him but for two days now I haven’t been able to reach him and he hasn’t been responding to my messages only just to receive a call this morning of the news of his passing away,” he sobbed.

However, he has urged Ghanaians to remember him as one of Ghana’s great leaders despite the differences others may share about his public life.