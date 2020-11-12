The death of former President Jerry Rawlings will be to the advantage of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Klottey Korle constituency of the Greater Accra region.

According to him, the daughter of the late President, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, who is the Member of Parliament for the area, will get sympathy votes.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is seeking to snatch the seat from the NDC in the December general election.

The NPP’s candidate, Prince Appiah Debrah, the party argued, has studied to show himself approved for the job.

The ruling party has intensified campaign in the constituency to unseat the NDC candidate.

But pollster Ben Ephson said the painful and sudden death of former President Rawlings will change the dynamics in the Klottey Korle constituency.

He explained that, given his influence in Ghana’s body politic and in that constituency in particular, “Zanetor will enjoy sympathy votes”.

“Rawlings has a sense of humour and I believe his daughter Zanetor will get sympathy votes,” he added.

However, Mr Ephson said the NDC, led by its presidential candidate, John Mahama, which is seeking re-election, might not benefit much from Mr Rawlings’ death.

Play attached audio for more: