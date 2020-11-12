Liberian President George Weah

Tributes are being paid to Ghana’s former leader Jerry John Rawlings following his death at the age of 73.

Liberia’s President George Weah said “Ghana, Liberia and Africa will miss a great leader.”

“Liberia remembers his immense contribution to the attainment and sustainment of peace during our dark days of our own history,” he added in a tweet.

Mr Weah said: “On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish to convey deepest and profound sympathy to the goverment and people of Ghana, the Rawlings family and the entire Africa for the death of great a statesman, Former President…”

Read his tweet below:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR