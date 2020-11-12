Tributes are being paid to Ghana’s former leader Jerry John Rawlings following his death at the age of 73.

Liberia’s President George Weah said “Ghana, Liberia and Africa will miss a great leader.”

“Liberia remembers his immense contribution to the attainment and sustainment of peace during our dark days of our own history,” he added in a tweet.

Mr Weah said: “On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish to convey deepest and profound sympathy to the goverment and people of Ghana, the Rawlings family and the entire Africa for the death of great a statesman, Former President…”

Read his tweet below: