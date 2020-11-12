Ghana maintained the perfect start of the 2021 African Cup of Nations [Afcon] against Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

The Black Stars’ preparations ahead of the game were hit with confusion after some players failed to show up due to restrictions from clubs and Covid-19 related issues, making it difficult for C.K. Akonnor to assemble the best team.

However, captain of the side, Andre Ayew scored a brace on his 91st appearance for the Black Stars.

The Swansea City broke the deadlock with a stunning freekick on 18th minute of the game.

Sudan then came close through danger man Mohammed Abdel Rahman, but John Boye stopped him on a one on one situation before he threatened again with an effort inches wide.

Ghana nearly doubled the lead at the half-hour mark after Tariqe Fosu weaved in a pass to Samuel Owusu who was denied by a strong save from Sudan goalie Ali Abdallah.

Just before half time, Andre Ayew had a goal ruled out by Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye.

Both sides returned from the break determined to make the best of the half, but it was Ghana that threatened first after Fosu fired from the flank in the 54th minute.

Abdel Rahman came close again but his low header rolled out slowly leaving goalkeeper Richard Ofori ball watching.

With 10 minutes remaining, Andre Ayew added another goal with a sublime finish. The Swansea City star went past three defenders before slotting his effort into the left top corner.

Ghana, who are top of Group C with nine points after winning all their three games, will travel to Khartoum next week to play Sudan in the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17.