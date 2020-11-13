Controversial son of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, Dr Sekou Nkrumah, says the late former President Jerry John Rawlings is best remembered as “a dare devil”.

According to Dr Nkrumah, many Ghanaians do not like Rawlings’s kind because he was too direct and loved to say the truth.

Dr Nkrumah, in a post on his Facebook timeline, wrote of J.J. Rawlings: “Nothing to do with good or bad but rather to do with having it his way. He imposed himself on the situation, refusing to accept his limitations!”

These limitations, Dr Nkrumah indicated, made the former Ghanaian leader “a walking contradiction in so many ways!”