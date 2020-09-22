Controversial son of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President, Dr Sekou Nkrumah has asked the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to desist from using his father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s name for his campaign, stating that he has nothing to do with the NDC.

Dr Nkrumah, a critic of the NDC and its flagbearer, issued the caution on social media as Ghana marked Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on Monday, September 21, 2020.

“Please someone should tell Mahama not to use Kwame Nkrumah’s name on his campaign. Our first President has nothing to do with NDC,” he opined in a post on Facebook.

It is unclear what specifically provoked the caution but Nkrumah’s still evokes feelings of nationalism and patriotism and remains a good campaign tool.