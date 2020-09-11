Dr Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has described the recently launched ‘The People’s Manifesto’ of the opposition National Democratic Congress as a “fraud”.

The NDC manifesto was launched by John Dramani Mahama, the opposition party’s flagbearer who is also a former president, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Monday.

But Dr Nkrumah, in series of posts on his Facebook timeline, wrote: “I was asked to describe the recently launched NDC manifesto in one word. My answer is Fraud!”

To him, both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC have been doing the same thing since the Fourth Republican constitution came into force. He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to dump the two major political parties.

Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is just stupid! It is time we dump NPP and NDC, and vote independent! Let’s vote for a third force! Small, small we will get there! Even if we get 10 or 20 seats in parliament it is a good beginning to build on. A third force built on genuine efforts to reconstruct our society.