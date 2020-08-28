Dr Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s founding father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has alleged that his alleged brother, Onzy Nkrumah’s father was an Egyptian musician and not Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Dr Nkrumah, who is noted for always being at the nerves of his ‘brother’ made this allegation in a social media post.

The brother, who contested for the Vice Chairman of the Convention People’s Party, has been referred to as imposter by Dr Nkrumah who claims he [Onzy] is never a son of the late President.

Dr Nkrumah, in the past, has asked his ‘brother’ to go for a DNA test to ascertain the fact of whether he is actually the biological son or not.

