When it comes to a relationship, the key to happiness should be abundance of selfless love. Not to say a love so strong that goes beyond the unachievable romantic expectations and hopefulness. However, being the men and women that we are, we go on to expect more than what’s available to us. For some, it is the love that counts. Others are more expectant of loyalty and then there are those, who want to have a happy yet a sustainable lifestyle with their partner. While every person is different and has different wants and expectations from their relationship, astrology can help determine what you desire from the bond you have with your partner. Therefore you help you find out further, here’s what each zodiac sign wants from their relationship.

Aries

Aries are fun, easy going people, who are all about the chase. What they want in their relationship is an abundance of love. However, what they want more is to be able to control that rein of love. Often, they might hurt their partners with their straightforwardness and their blunt nature, but secretly they just adore their partners.

Taurus

For a Taurean, loyalty is all that matters. The fact that they gave up their comfort zone and chose to open their hearts to someone means a lot in itself and therefore, they can never tolerate or bear disloyalty. Break their trust once and they will never be the same again.

Gemini

If you’re a Gemini, then you’d probably want a relationship that has a lot of excitement and thrill. For you, surprises play an important role and each time you partner plans something special with you, it is what makes your heart flutter instantly.

Cancer

Cancerians are emotional soul, only hungry for love and affection. They want a partner who is understanding, loyal and someone who loves them unconditionally through good times and bad. Not only do they want love, they also know how to reciprocate it.

Leo

A Leo is a born leader. All they want from their relationship is acknowledgement and attention from their partners. Whatever they do for their partners, means a lot of effort to them and if they feel aren’t appreciated enough, they will not take it well.

Virgo

For a Virgo, all that matters is perfection. Not only are they critical of their own self, they also keep a watch on their partners. While they want their relationship to be the most flawless version of itself, they sometimes tend to judge a lot in their partner. However, they want their partners to understand them and be supportive.

Libra

What Libras want from their relationship is a peace of mind. For them their relationship is a way to escape to from all the hustle and bustle of their public life. They truly desire a well-balanced life and for them their relationship helps them achieve that.

Scorpio

Scorpion people are passionate and quite intense when it comes to their relationship. They are one of the most loyal zodiac signs and therefore, they expect the same from their partners too. Similar to a Taurean, they tend to take a lot of time to love someone and therefore, when they do they do it with all their heart.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are a sucker for adventure. Just like how their life’s motive is to lead a life of thrill and excitement, similarly, all they want from their relationship is also a series of adventure. They desire a partner who also have the knack for exploration and can accompany them in their quests.

Capricorn

If you’re a Capricorn, you probably know how practical and reasonable you are in and about life. To you, all that matters is a life of security and stability and a partner who can confer that sense of certainty to you.

Aquarius

Aquarians love themselves a relationship that has less complications and more space to do what one wants in life. What they enjoy is mostly freedom and liberty to do and express what they wish.

Pisces

People who are a Piscean are hopeless romantics, who always hope for a fairytale love story. Although, it is extremely difficult to find something of that sort in the world in today’s time, that is what they eventually come to want. They want their partners to be as romantic as they are and want their partners to always be loving towards them.