Argentine and FC Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, has been urged to consider playing in Africa should he leave the La Liga side this summer.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has dominated the headlines after requesting to leave the club this summer.

Messi’s decision emerged after Barcelona were humiliated by Bayern Munich 8:2 in the Champions League during the quarter-finals clash in Lisbon.

With his huge wages, French Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint-German and Premier League side, Manchester City have been named as the clubs that could sign Messi.

However, the 2018/19 Normalization Committee chairman, Dr Kofi Amoah, has implored the 33-year-old to consider making his next destination a memorable one.

Dr Kofi Amoah

The successful businessman expressed this thought on his twitter feed.

Dear Mr Messi,I’m reaching out to you via .@fundacionmessi

You’re a gifted ICON TO THE WORLD n we in AFRICA applaud n love U

Pls consider Africa as your next football home

Much good will be done with appreciable SIGNIFICANCE to u FOREVER@fundacionmessi @FIFAcom @ghanafaofficial — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) August 27, 2020

Messi has been an integral figure at Barcelona – winning four Champions League trophies and a 10-time La Liga champion.