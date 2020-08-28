Ghana music awards festival is an annual music awards scheme organised by Charterhouse to reward and honour hardworking Ghanaian artistes of all genres.
Since its inception in 1999, music lovers and fans of various artistes have been trilled with lots of excitement at the event.
This article takes a look at previous winners of the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year ‘ title that all artistes look up to.
‘Artiste of the Year’ is the topmost award at the Ghana Music Awards, given to the artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board, and the general public as having the highest audience appeal and popularity. The artiste(s) must have released a hit single/album during the year under review.
Here is a compilation of all musicians who have won ‘Artiste of the Year’ from 1999 to 2018:
1999
Artiste: Akyeame ( Daniel ‘Quophi’ Amoateng and Kwame ‘Quame’ Nsiah-Apau)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘Mesan Aba’ ft. Nana Quame, Mary Agyepong & Yoggi Doggi
Facts: Unfortunately, the group Akyeame broke up in 2004 after entertaining fans over a period of seven years.
2000
Artist: Daddy Lumba (Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu)
Genre: Highlife
Hit song for that year: ‘Aben wa ha’
Facts: The artiste’s hit song ‘Aben wa ha’ was subjected to a lot of criticisms due to its supposed sexually suggestive lyrics.
2001
Artist: Kojo Antwi
Genre: Highlife
Hit song for that year: ‘Tom and Jerry’
Facts: Nicked named ‘The Maestro’ was the first Ghanaian winner at the Kora Awards, winning Best Male Artiste of West Africa in 2000 and 2003.
2002
Artist: Lord Kenya (Born Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘Medo’
Facts: The rapper turned pastor was the first rapper to win that award
2003
Artist: Kontihene (Born Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘Aketesia’
Facts: The song ‘Aketesia’ from his debut album Nyankonton was an instant hit that shot him to fame.
2004
Artist: V.I.P ( Abdul ‘Lazzy’ Hamid Ibrahim, Joseph ‘Prodigal’ Nana Ofori, Emmanuel ‘Promzy’ Ababio)
Genre: Highlife
Hit song for that year: ‘Ahomka Womu’
Facts: The groups hit song ‘Ahomka Womu’ was number one on the Ghanaian charts for over 20 weeks. During that year, the initial group of six had lost three of its members officially.
2005
Artist: Obuor (Born Bice Osei Kuffour)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘Konkontiba’
Facts: Obuor released several hit songs which included the controversial smash hit ‘Konkontiba’.
2006
Artist: Ofori Amponsah
Genre: Highlife
Hit song for that year: ‘Otoolege’
Facts: The silky voice artiste won seven awards in one night at the 2006 VGMA awards.
2007
Artist: Samini (Born Emmanuel Andrew Samini)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘Odo’
Facts: His ability to fuse dancehall with hiplife makes him an exceptional act.
2008
Artist: Kwaw Kese (Born Emmanuel Botwe)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘Odiem’
Facts: The Swedru born rapper has over the years carved a name for himself as the ‘King of the Streets’.
2009
Artist: Okyeame Kwame (Born Kwame Nsiah-Apau)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘Woso’
Facts: Okyeame Kwame won the topmost awards as a solo artiste after 10 years in the music industry, it was his second win after winning the first edition with Okyeame Quophi as a group.
2010
Artist: Sarkodie (Born Michael Owusu Addo)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘Babe’
Facts: ‘Babe’, was off his first album and was an instant hit.
2011
Artist: V.I.P (Abdul ‘Lazzy’ Hamid Ibrahim, Joseph ‘Prodigal’ Nana Ofori, Emmanuel ‘Promzy’ Ababio)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘Away’
Facts: It was the first time a group has won the Artiste of the Year on two occasions.
2012
Artist: Sarkodie (Born Michael Owusu Addo)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: ‘U go Kill Me’
Facts: Sarkodie made history by becoming the first solo artiste to win the topmost award twice. His hit song ‘U go Kill Me’ was released to commemorate the Azonto era in Ghana music.
2013
Artist: R2Bees
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: Odo
Facts: The Tema based group won five awards that year and their ultimate win ‘Artist of Year’ came along with a brand-new MG 550 saloon car.
2014
Artist: Shatta Wale (Born Charles Nii Armah)
Genre: Dancehall
Hit song for that year: Dancehall King
Facts: Even though he won the Artiste of the Year award, Shatta Wale was not around to pick is award due to a misunderstanding between himself and the organisers before the show.
2015
Artist: Stonebwoy (Born Livingstone Etse Satekla)
Genre: Dancehall
Hit song for that year: Baafira
Facts: Stonebwoy after winning the ultimate award of the night went on to win the Best International Act at the BET Awards.
2016
Artist: E.L (Born Elorm Adablah)
Genre: Hiplife
Hit song for that year: Koko
Facts: Rapper /music producer released an inspirational ‘Koko’ track that won the hearts of many Ghanaians.
2017
Artist: Joe Mettle (Born Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle)
Genre: Gospel
Hit song for that year: Onwanwani
Facts: Joe Mettle became the first gospel act to win the topmost award.
2018
Artist: Ebony Reigns (Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng)
Genre: Dancehall
Hit song for that year: ‘Sponsor’
Facts: The late Ebony Reigns made history as the first woman to win the Artiste of the year in the VGMAs.
2019
Organisers failed to announce the winner.
As Ghana Music Awards enters its 21st year, who would be adjudged its 18th ‘Artiste of the Year’? Could it be Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton or Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie or Medikal.
Of the nominated artistes, only Sarkodie has won the ultimate prize before – 2010 and 2012. He could be the first artiste to bag a hat-trick.
All other contenders have won at least a different category. Kinaata won the Song Writer of the Year and Best New Artiste of the Year awards at the 2016 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.
His hit song ‘Things Fall Apart’, which is filed for the 2020 Artiste of the Year, is a critique on Christianity and it has been the subject of sermons in churches.
Kuami Eugene, a relatively new kid on the block, won the VGMA 2018 High-life Song of the Year.
Popular Ghanaian gospel, Diana Antwi Hamilton won the 2019 Gospel Song of the Year award after seeing off competition from Joe Mettle, KODA, and Obaapa Christy. She won the award with her ‘Mo Ne Yo’ song.
Her song ‘ Wa’ sem’ makes an entry for the title of Artiste of the Year award.
Medikal is the reigning champion for rapper of the year, he will certainly love to upgrade his status with the artist of the year award.
An award category for which he has been nominated, thanks to songs like ‘Omo Ada.’
Hip-life song of the Year
- Quamina MP ft. Medikal – Amanfour Girls
- Guru ft Kweysi Swat – Wobete
- Sarkodie ft prince bright- Oofeetso
- Medikal- Omo Ada
- Sista Afia ft Quamina MP and Medika l- Weather
High-Life Song of the Year
- King Promise ft Kojo Antwi- Bra
- Sarkodie ft Efya -Saara
- Dada Hafco ft Fameye -Our Story
- Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
- Kuami Eugene – Obiaato
- Sista Afia ft Kelvenboy – Corner Corner
- Adina – Sika
- Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Article Wan -Notin A Get Remix
Gospel Song of the Year
- Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo
- Mog Music- Hallelujah
- Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu
- Diana Hamilton – W’asem
- Joyce Blessing -Repent
- Nacee- Mpaebo
Afrobeat Song of the Year
- EL ft AI -Adwuma
- King Promise – Comando
- Kelvynboy ft Joey B- Mea
- Darkovibes ft Kidi – Bless Me
- Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi- Nobody
- Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur- Mr Badman
- Dopenation- Zanku
- Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur-Pilolo
- Wendy Shay -All for you
Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year
- Ras Kuku- Me Mpaebo
- J. Derobie- Poverty
- Epixode -Resolution
- AK Songstress – Stamina
- Jupitar- Top Shella
- Article Wan- Reggae
Hip-Pop Song of the Year
- Kofi Mole- Don’t be late
- Sarkodie- Bleeding
- Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Medikal and Sarkodie -Dondo Remix
- Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip
- Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur and Sarkodie- La Familia
- Eno Barony ft Kofi Mole- Mind your business
- Kwesi Arthur- Thoughts of King Arthur 5
- Strongman ft Manifest – Up and Down
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
- J Derobie
- Epixode
- Ras Kuuku
- Samini
- Jupitar
- AK Songstress
Best Video of the Year
- Cina Soul -Killi Mi (Directed by Gene Adu)
- RJZ- Bye Bye (Directed by Henry Akrong)
- Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip (Directed by Yaw Skyface)
- Becca ft Tiya Savage- Yes I do (AJE Filmworks)
- Kuami Eugene – Obiaato (Directed by REX)
- Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo (Directed by Abass)
- EL ft FALZ, Joey B -Ehua (Directed by Yaw Skyface)
- Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur- La Familia (Directed Babs Direction)
- Zeetm ft Fancy Gadam- Totori (Directed by Babs Direction)
- Epixode-Wahala Dey (Directed by Snares films)
Gospel Artiste of the Year
- Celestine Donkor
- Joe Mettle
- Joyce Blessing
- MOGMUSIC
- Diana Hamilton
- Akesse Brempong
Highlife Artiste of the Year
- King Promise
- KiDi
- Kuami Eugene
- Dada Hafco
- Akwaboah
- Adina
- Kofi Kinaata
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
- J. Derobie
- AK Songstress
- Epixode
- Jupitar
- Ras Kuuku
- Samini
Best Video of the Year
- Killi Mi by Cina Soul
- Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor
- Bye Bye by RJZ
- Ehua by EL
- La Familia by Joey B
- Yes I Do by Becca
- Drip by Medikal
- Obiaato by Kuami Eugene
- Totori by ZeeTM
- Wahala Dey by Epixode
Instrumentalist of the Year
- Emmanuel Bludo
- Joshua Moszi
- Steve Bedi
- Mizter Okyere
- Affreh Junior
- Anthony Ansah (Khalisax)
Songwriter of the Year
- Bra by King Promise
- Sanbra by Akwaboah
- Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
- W’asem by Diana Hamilton
- Oh Me by Lamisi
- Wahala Dey by Epixode
Record of the Year
- Aka Kee Moko by Trigmatic
- Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik
- Bolgatanga by Okyeame Kwame
- Oh Me by Lamisi
- Sanbra by Akwaboah
- Woezor by Worlasi
- Dzigbordi by Lord Paper
Producer of the Year
- Guilty Beats
- Two Bars
- MOG
- Unkle Beats
- Willis Beats
Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year
- Kofi Mole
- Quamina MP
- Joey B
- Medikal
- Kwesi Arthur
- Sarkodie
- Dopenation
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Joe Mettle
- Kuami Eugene
- KiDi
- King Promise
- MOG Music
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Adina
- Lamisi
- Efya
- Efe Grace
- Becca
- Celestine Donkor
Best Group of the Year
- Dopenation
- Kwan Pa
- Bethel Revival Choir
- La Meme Gang
Best Collaboration of the Year
- Amanfuor Girls by Quamina MP
- Bra by King Promise
- Oofeetso by Sarkodie
- Noting I Get Remix by Fameye
- Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene
- Mea by Kelvynboy
- Mr Badman by KiDi
- Saara by Sarkodie
Best Rapper of the Year
- EL
- Strongman
- Medikal
- Sarkodie
- Teephlow
- Eno Barony
- Kwesi Arthur
African Artiste of the Year
- BurnaBoy
- Big Trill
- Teni
- Davido
- Sho Madjozi
- Mercy Chinwo
- Rudebwoy
International Collaboration of the Year
- Cinderella by KiDi ft Mayorkum & Peruzzi
- Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy
- Yes I Do by Becca ft Tiwa Savage
- Father by Medikal ft Davido
- Pilolo by Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi & Kwesi Arthur
- Sugar Daddy by KiDi ft Mr Eazi
- Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi
- Toto Remix by Edem ft Davido
Album of the Year
- King Promise – As Promised
- Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana
- Joe Mettle – Wind of Revival
- KiDi – Sugar
- Sarkodie – Black Love
- Nacee – Time With God
- Kwesi Arthur – Live From Nkrumah Krom II
Most Popular Song of the Year
- Quamina MP – Amanfour Girls
- Sarkodie – Oofeetso
- Medikal – Omo Ada
- Dope Nation – Zanku
- Agbebolo – Celestine Donkor
- Kuami Eugene – Obiaato
- Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
- Diana Hamilton – W’asem
- Kwesi Arthur – Nobody
- Fameye – Nothing I Get Remix
- KiDi – Mr Badman
Best New Artiste of the Year
