Ghana music awards festival is an annual music awards scheme organised by Charterhouse to reward and honour hardworking Ghanaian artistes of all genres.

Since its inception in 1999, music lovers and fans of various artistes have been trilled with lots of excitement at the event.

This article takes a look at previous winners of the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year ‘ title that all artistes look up to.

‘Artiste of the Year’ is the topmost award at the Ghana Music Awards, given to the artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board, and the general public as having the highest audience appeal and popularity. The artiste(s) must have released a hit single/album during the year under review.

Here is a compilation of all musicians who have won ‘Artiste of the Year’ from 1999 to 2018:

1999

Artiste: Akyeame ( Daniel ‘Quophi’ Amoateng and Kwame ‘Quame’ Nsiah-Apau)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘Mesan Aba’ ft. Nana Quame, Mary Agyepong & Yoggi Doggi

Facts: Unfortunately, the group Akyeame broke up in 2004 after entertaining fans over a period of seven years.

2000

Artist: Daddy Lumba (Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu)

Genre: Highlife

Hit song for that year: ‘Aben wa ha’

Facts: The artiste’s hit song ‘Aben wa ha’ was subjected to a lot of criticisms due to its supposed sexually suggestive lyrics.

2001

Artist: Kojo Antwi

Genre: Highlife

Hit song for that year: ‘Tom and Jerry’

Facts: Nicked named ‘The Maestro’ was the first Ghanaian winner at the Kora Awards, winning Best Male Artiste of West Africa in 2000 and 2003.

2002

Artist: Lord Kenya (Born Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘Medo’

Facts: The rapper turned pastor was the first rapper to win that award

2003

Artist: Kontihene (Born Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘Aketesia’

Facts: The song ‘Aketesia’ from his debut album Nyankonton was an instant hit that shot him to fame.

2004

Artist: V.I.P ( Abdul ‘Lazzy’ Hamid Ibrahim, Joseph ‘Prodigal’ Nana Ofori, Emmanuel ‘Promzy’ Ababio)

Genre: Highlife

Hit song for that year: ‘Ahomka Womu’

Facts: The groups hit song ‘Ahomka Womu’ was number one on the Ghanaian charts for over 20 weeks. During that year, the initial group of six had lost three of its members officially.

2005

Artist: Obuor (Born Bice Osei Kuffour)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘Konkontiba’

Facts: Obuor released several hit songs which included the controversial smash hit ‘Konkontiba’.

2006

Artist: Ofori Amponsah

Genre: Highlife

Hit song for that year: ‘Otoolege’

Facts: The silky voice artiste won seven awards in one night at the 2006 VGMA awards.

2007

Artist: Samini (Born Emmanuel Andrew Samini)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘Odo’

Facts: His ability to fuse dancehall with hiplife makes him an exceptional act.

2008

Artist: Kwaw Kese (Born Emmanuel Botwe)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘Odiem’

Facts: The Swedru born rapper has over the years carved a name for himself as the ‘King of the Streets’.

2009

Artist: Okyeame Kwame (Born Kwame Nsiah-Apau)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘Woso’

Facts: Okyeame Kwame won the topmost awards as a solo artiste after 10 years in the music industry, it was his second win after winning the first edition with Okyeame Quophi as a group.

2010

Artist: Sarkodie (Born Michael Owusu Addo)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘Babe’

Facts: ‘Babe’, was off his first album and was an instant hit.

2011

Artist: V.I.P (Abdul ‘Lazzy’ Hamid Ibrahim, Joseph ‘Prodigal’ Nana Ofori, Emmanuel ‘Promzy’ Ababio)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘Away’

Facts: It was the first time a group has won the Artiste of the Year on two occasions.

2012

Artist: Sarkodie (Born Michael Owusu Addo)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: ‘U go Kill Me’

Facts: Sarkodie made history by becoming the first solo artiste to win the topmost award twice. His hit song ‘U go Kill Me’ was released to commemorate the Azonto era in Ghana music.

2013

Artist: R2Bees

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: Odo

Facts: The Tema based group won five awards that year and their ultimate win ‘Artist of Year’ came along with a brand-new MG 550 saloon car.

2014

Artist: Shatta Wale (Born Charles Nii Armah)

Genre: Dancehall

Hit song for that year: Dancehall King

Facts: Even though he won the Artiste of the Year award, Shatta Wale was not around to pick is award due to a misunderstanding between himself and the organisers before the show.

2015

Artist: Stonebwoy (Born Livingstone Etse Satekla)

Genre: Dancehall

Hit song for that year: Baafira

Facts: Stonebwoy after winning the ultimate award of the night went on to win the Best International Act at the BET Awards.

2016

Artist: E.L (Born Elorm Adablah)

Genre: Hiplife

Hit song for that year: Koko

Facts: Rapper /music producer released an inspirational ‘Koko’ track that won the hearts of many Ghanaians.

2017

Artist: Joe Mettle (Born Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle)

Genre: Gospel

Hit song for that year: Onwanwani

Facts: Joe Mettle became the first gospel act to win the topmost award.

2018

Artist: Ebony Reigns (Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng)

Genre: Dancehall

Hit song for that year: ‘Sponsor’

Facts: The late Ebony Reigns made history as the first woman to win the Artiste of the year in the VGMAs.

2019

Organisers failed to announce the winner.

As Ghana Music Awards enters its 21st year, who would be adjudged its 18th ‘Artiste of the Year’? Could it be Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton or Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie or Medikal.

Of the nominated artistes, only Sarkodie has won the ultimate prize before – 2010 and 2012. He could be the first artiste to bag a hat-trick.

All other contenders have won at least a different category. Kinaata won the Song Writer of the Year and Best New Artiste of the Year awards at the 2016 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

His hit song ‘Things Fall Apart’, which is filed for the 2020 Artiste of the Year, is a critique on Christianity and it has been the subject of sermons in churches.

Kuami Eugene, a relatively new kid on the block, won the VGMA 2018 High-life Song of the Year.

Popular Ghanaian gospel, Diana Antwi Hamilton won the 2019 Gospel Song of the Year award after seeing off competition from Joe Mettle, KODA, and Obaapa Christy. She won the award with her ‘Mo Ne Yo’ song.

Her song ‘ Wa’ sem’ makes an entry for the title of Artiste of the Year award.

Medikal is the reigning champion for rapper of the year, he will certainly love to upgrade his status with the artist of the year award.

An award category for which he has been nominated, thanks to songs like ‘Omo Ada.’

Hip-life song of the Year

Quamina MP ft. Medikal – Amanfour Girls

Guru ft Kweysi Swat – Wobete

Sarkodie ft prince bright- Oofeetso

Medikal- Omo Ada

Sista Afia ft Quamina MP and Medika l- Weather

High-Life Song of the Year

King Promise ft Kojo Antwi- Bra

Sarkodie ft Efya -Saara

Dada Hafco ft Fameye -Our Story

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Kuami Eugene – Obiaato

Sista Afia ft Kelvenboy – Corner Corner

Adina – Sika

Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Article Wan -Notin A Get Remix

Gospel Song of the Year

Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo

Mog Music- Hallelujah

Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu

Diana Hamilton – W’asem

Joyce Blessing -Repent

Nacee- Mpaebo

Afrobeat Song of the Year

EL ft AI -Adwuma

King Promise – Comando

Kelvynboy ft Joey B- Mea

Darkovibes ft Kidi – Bless Me

Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi- Nobody

Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur- Mr Badman

Dopenation- Zanku

Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur-Pilolo

Wendy Shay -All for you

Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year

Ras Kuku- Me Mpaebo

J. Derobie- Poverty

Epixode -Resolution

AK Songstress – Stamina

Jupitar- Top Shella

Article Wan- Reggae

Hip-Pop Song of the Year

Kofi Mole- Don’t be late

Sarkodie- Bleeding

Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Medikal and Sarkodie -Dondo Remix

Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip

Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur and Sarkodie- La Familia

Eno Barony ft Kofi Mole- Mind your business

Kwesi Arthur- Thoughts of King Arthur 5

Strongman ft Manifest – Up and Down

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

J Derobie

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Samini

Jupitar

AK Songstress

Best Video of the Year

Cina Soul -Killi Mi (Directed by Gene Adu)

RJZ- Bye Bye (Directed by Henry Akrong)

Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip (Directed by Yaw Skyface)

Becca ft Tiya Savage- Yes I do (AJE Filmworks)

Kuami Eugene – Obiaato (Directed by REX)

Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo (Directed by Abass)

EL ft FALZ, Joey B -Ehua (Directed by Yaw Skyface)

Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur- La Familia (Directed Babs Direction)

Zeetm ft Fancy Gadam- Totori (Directed by Babs Direction)

Epixode-Wahala Dey (Directed by Snares films)

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Celestine Donkor

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

MOGMUSIC

Diana Hamilton

Akesse Brempong

Highlife Artiste of the Year

King Promise

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Dada Hafco

Akwaboah

Adina

Kofi Kinaata

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

J. Derobie

AK Songstress

Epixode

Jupitar

Ras Kuuku

Samini

Best Video of the Year

Killi Mi by Cina Soul

Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor

Bye Bye by RJZ

Ehua by EL

La Familia by Joey B

Yes I Do by Becca

Drip by Medikal

Obiaato by Kuami Eugene

Totori by ZeeTM

Wahala Dey by Epixode

Instrumentalist of the Year

Emmanuel Bludo

Joshua Moszi

Steve Bedi

Mizter Okyere

Affreh Junior

Anthony Ansah (Khalisax)

Songwriter of the Year

Bra by King Promise

Sanbra by Akwaboah

Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

W’asem by Diana Hamilton

Oh Me by Lamisi

Wahala Dey by Epixode

Record of the Year

Aka Kee Moko by Trigmatic

Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik

Bolgatanga by Okyeame Kwame

Oh Me by Lamisi

Sanbra by Akwaboah

Woezor by Worlasi

Dzigbordi by Lord Paper

Producer of the Year

Guilty Beats

Two Bars

MOG

Unkle Beats

Willis Beats

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

Kofi Mole

Quamina MP

Joey B

Medikal

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie

Dopenation

Male Vocalist of the Year

Joe Mettle

Kuami Eugene

KiDi

King Promise

MOG Music

Female Vocalist of the Year

Adina

Lamisi

Efya

Efe Grace

Becca

Celestine Donkor

Best Group of the Year

Dopenation

Kwan Pa

Bethel Revival Choir

La Meme Gang

Best Collaboration of the Year

Amanfuor Girls by Quamina MP

Bra by King Promise

Oofeetso by Sarkodie

Noting I Get Remix by Fameye

Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene

Mea by Kelvynboy

Mr Badman by KiDi

Saara by Sarkodie

Best Rapper of the Year

EL

Strongman

Medikal

Sarkodie

Teephlow

Eno Barony

Kwesi Arthur

African Artiste of the Year

BurnaBoy

Big Trill

Teni

Davido

Sho Madjozi

Mercy Chinwo

Rudebwoy

International Collaboration of the Year

Cinderella by KiDi ft Mayorkum & Peruzzi

Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy

Yes I Do by Becca ft Tiwa Savage

Father by Medikal ft Davido

Pilolo by Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi & Kwesi Arthur

Sugar Daddy by KiDi ft Mr Eazi

Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi

Toto Remix by Edem ft Davido

Album of the Year

King Promise – As Promised

Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana

Joe Mettle – Wind of Revival

KiDi – Sugar

Sarkodie – Black Love

Nacee – Time With God

Kwesi Arthur – Live From Nkrumah Krom II

Most Popular Song of the Year

Quamina MP – Amanfour Girls

Sarkodie – Oofeetso

Medikal – Omo Ada

Dope Nation – Zanku

Agbebolo – Celestine Donkor

Kuami Eugene – Obiaato

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Diana Hamilton – W’asem

Kwesi Arthur – Nobody

Fameye – Nothing I Get Remix

KiDi – Mr Badman

Best New Artiste of the Year

