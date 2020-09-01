Dr Sekou Nkrumah has declared support for his sister, Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah, who will be contesting for the Jomoro constituency parliamentary seat as independent candidate in the December 7, 2020 general election.



The former Member of Parliament says her decision to contest not on the ticket of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) again but as independent candidate is to uphold his father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy.



However, in support of his sister, Dr Nkrumah said in a Facebook post that he would support independent parliamentary candidate, with his sister, Miss Nkrumah being no exception. He also declared same support for independent presidential candidates.



“It is time we think differently, I am therefore supporting all independent candidates, (both presidential and parliamentary),” a portion of his statement read.

Dr Sekou Nkrumah





According to him, the days where one will vote for opposition political party to come to power just because of the failure of the ruling party is over. He added that those changes always often prove useless.



“I am no longer interested in supporting the opposition part just because the party in government is not doing well!” he says.



He further called on Ghanaians who are sick and tired of the monopoly of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to follow his path by supporting independent parliamentary and presidential candidates who will contest in the upcoming general elections.



“This new movement should be embraced by every Ghanaian who is sick and tired of this NPP and NDC monopoly!” he said.