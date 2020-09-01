The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is expected to receive its first set of arrivals into the country as it begins operations today, Tuesday, 1 September 2020.

The airport was closed to human traffic for some six months to prevent the importation of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 16th address to the nation, announced the reopening of the airport for international travels.

The President said: “I’m glad to announce that the Kotoka International Airport will reopen and resume operations from Tuesday, 1 September 2020.”

The airport has been disinfected to welcome its first set of visitors today.

Meanwhile, each passenger arriving in the country is expected to pay $150 for a 30-minute PCR test as part of measures to prevent the importation of the virus.