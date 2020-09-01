Actress Vicky Zugah has dazzled her followers on social media with new stunning photos of her son, Andre Qworku Asare Lewis.

The adorable photos were to mark Andre’s birthday as he turns a year older on August 31, 2020.

The photos Miss Zugah shared on her Instagram page captured Andre in blue African outfit with a flowery design and a matching nose mask.

ALSO READ:

The actress, alongside the photos, penned a heartfelt message to Andre.

Social media users have reacted to the awesome photos:

Watch the photos below: