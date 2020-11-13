Popular Kumawood actor, Samuel Agyei, known in the industry as Long Face, is fully healed after he was rendered crippled mysteriously.

Long Face, who was booked to MC a friend’s birthday party, suddenly slumped, and was bedridden since then.

He attributed the development to black magic (juju) in the movie industry, per revelations by a prophetess who aided in his recovery.

However, after searching far and wide for medical help, he resorted to herbal medicine after doctor’s diagnosed he suffered no leg fracture whatsoever.

Long Face, after months of going through excruciating pain in his right leg, is finally up and about.

The actor, however, said he lives in fear because the condition might resurface.

Appreciating the good works of his doctor, Long Face, with the help of charity, donated plastic chairs, rice and other goodies to the centre.