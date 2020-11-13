Dozens of fishermen battled for their lives after a premix fuel outlet near the Cape Coast Castle was consumed by fire.

According to Joy News correspondent, officers of the Ghana National Fire Service were there to bring the fire under control.

Premix fuel outlet catches fire

Witnesses say they suspect the fire might have been caused by phone calls during the discharge of the premix fuel.

It has been alleged that the area men normally hoard the fuel which they resell to people at high price.

Electric polls, wires, and the whole area were destroyed Thursday morning.