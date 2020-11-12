The Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, has been spotted in town driving a very expensive car.

The video showed the popular televangelist on his way to a funeral as his black clothes suggested and was seen in a convoy.

Rev Obofour was the one leading the convoy and was stopped in the middle of the road exchanging pleasantries with some people.

While at it, many people, who noticed that it was Rev Obofour, drew close to the vehicle and started capturing the moment on their phones.

The Founder then decided to show off some more and put his dancing skills on display to the admiration of all those gathered there.

Rev Obofour stood on the seats in the car and took some dance steps as he moves to the beat being played by what sounded like a brass band.