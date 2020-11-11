The Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Francis Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour, over the weekend showed class at his father-in-law’s funeral at Akrokerri in the Ashanti region.

The popular pastor shut the whole town down when he stormed the funeral ground in a vintage vehicle.

He was there to support his wife, Queen Ciara give a befitting burial to her father.

The first lady of Anointed Palace Church, who has lost her mum is now an orphan. As a way to cheer her up, her husband, Rev. Obofour showed opulence.

Watch video above: